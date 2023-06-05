VERIFY | What is the restricted airspace around Washington, DC?

An unresponsive plane near D.C. airspace led to a military response that resulted in a sonic boom. Here are details about the airspace restrictions.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — F-16s rushed from Joint Base Andrews to meet a Cessna Citation because its pilot did not respond to air traffic controllers when it entered restricted airspace. The resulting interception mission caused a sonic boom that rattled homes around the region.

Here are a few fast facts about the restrictions pilots face if they fly near Washington D.C.

SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the FAA, there are three boundaries with distinct levels of access.

The first, known as the Washington DC Metropolitan Air Defense Identification Zone, extends approximately 35 statute miles around Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and 23 statute miles outside Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). Pilots must file special flight plans before takeoff if they wish to enter that radius; must establish and maintain two-way contact with air traffic controllers before entering the restricted area; and must transmit a discrete transponder code authorized by air traffic control.

The second set of restrictions takes effect within 17 statute miles of DCA. The only aircraft allowed inside the flight-restricted zone are commercial flights coming to and going from DCA or flights to or from Joint Base Andrews.

The flight-restricted zone was enacted on September 11, 2001.

The third layer of restrictions, known as Protected Area 56 (P-56), covers the airspace surrounding the White House, Naval Observatory, and National Mall. The only aircraft allowed in this zone below 18,000 feet may belong to the Secret Service, Office of the President, or other government agencies involved in national defense.