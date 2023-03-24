VERIFY: What is the Candida auris fungus, and who can it impact?

Candida auris is an emerging species of fungus that can cause severe infections in hospitalized patients.

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local healthcare officials are putting out warnings about Candida auris (C. auris), an emerging fungus that the CDC says “presents a serious global health threat.”

The numbers are staggering – 30-60% of people infected with C. auris have died. That might sound terrifying, but the experts say we can’t attribute those deaths to just the fungus. So, before you start preparing for a real-life fungal doomsday, let's Verify the facts.

What is Candida auris, and who can it impact?

According to the CDC, Candida auris poses a possible global health threat for three main reasons.

“It is often multidrug-resistant” “It is difficult to identify with standard laboratory methods” “It has caused outbreaks in healthcare setting”

Locally, cases are still low – the Virginia Department of Health reported only 14 cases in February of this year. However, that number is rising.

“We’re about to send another notification out for health care providers about increasing cases,” said Bernard.

For most people, the fungus doesn’t pose a significant health risk. Invasive infections primarily impact people who are immunocompromised or have been hospitalized for long periods of time. Patients with tubes or lines entering the body are particularly at risk.

Since the fungus primarily impacts individuals who are dealing with other health issues and are particularly susceptible to infections, it’s difficult to say how lethal Candida auris infection can be.

“Based on information from a limited number of patients, 30-60% of people with C. auris infections have died,” according to the CDC. “However, many of these people had other serious illnesses that also increased their risk of death.”

For otherwise healthy individuals who come into contact with Candida auris, the fungus can colonize the skin without causing infection or adverse health effects.

Since the fungus spreads through contact with contaminated surfaces, it’s easy for individuals to become colonized if surfaces aren’t properly sanitized.

Experts also say it’s difficult to know if a person has been colonized without testing, making it particularly easy for the fungus to spread if proper precautions aren’t in place.

Additionally, while Candida auris is often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, it’s still possible to treat it. A class of antifungals called echinocandins are generally effective against the fungus, and lab tests can determine what drugs are effective on a case-by-case basis.

Both Bernard and Ghannoum say that the fungus is concerning, but treatable.

“We have good experimental drugs that are really effective against Candida auris,” said Ghannoum, “so there are options even for the multidrug-resistant strains.”