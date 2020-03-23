QUESTION:

Is there currently a shortage of hydroxychloroquine in D.C., Virginia and Maryland?

ANSWER:

No.

SOURCES:

Alison Reeves – D.C. Department of Health-spokesperson

Charlie Gischlar – Maryland Department of Health- spokersperson

Christina Barrille – Virginia Pharmacists Association- executive director

CVS Pharmacy spokesperson

Chris Krese – Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications & Media- National Association of Chain Drug Stores

Mylan

Sandoz

PROCESS:

A viewer from Fairfax, Virginia, emailed the Verify team after they couldn’t get their rheumatoid arthritis meds which they were told had been back-ordered.

The brand name is Plaquenil – also known as hydroxychloroquine. That’s the drug President Donald Trump recently mentioned in a press conference as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

"Now that the President has mentioned it as a possible treatment for COVID-19, patients and all the pharmacies we have contacted say they don’t have a clue when they can get more," the viewer wrote. "What are RA patients to do when we can’t fill our prescriptions?"

So we're verifying: Is there currently a shortage of hydroxychloroquine at local pharmacies?

RELATED: Chloroquine not a 'magic bullet' for coronavirus – and might do more harm than good, expert says

Our researchers contacted local pharmacies, the National Association of Chain Drug stores, local health departments, and manufacturers of the medicine.

All of them told us there is a sufficient supply in the United States.

Here’s why: According to FDA records, at least 11 pharmaceutical companies manufacture the drug.

"There are several manufacturers in the market at this time," a spokesperson for drug company Sandoz told our Verify researchers. "We are in discussion with FDA and HHS on what requirements, if any, are being requested of manufacturers of this product."

In a press release pharmaceutical company Mylan said they have ramped up production on the drug:

"Mylan expects to be in a position to begin supplying product by mid-April, and with the active pharmaceutical ingredient that we currently have available, will be able to ramp up manufacturing to provide 50 million tablets to potentially treat a total of more than 1.5 million patients.The potential use of this medicine for COVID-19 related treatment is pending additional FDA and other regulatory body guidance."

On top of that companies like Teva and Novartis say they’ll donate millions of doses to support the COVID-19 response.

"Novartis Sandoz division currently only holds a registration for hydroxychloroquine in the U.S., and will pursue appropriate regulatory authorizations from the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency," the company wrote. "Novartis will work with stakeholders including the World Health Organization to determine the best distribution of the medicine to ensure broad access to patients most in need of this medicine globally."

Health officials across the DMV tell us they’re not aware of any shortage. The drug isn’t listed on the FDA’s drug shortages database, either.

Local pharmacies chains tell us their keeping their ear to the ground.

"We are closely monitoring the global pharmaceutical manufacturing environment and working with our suppliers... for hydroxychloroquine specifically, we have adequate supply on-hand and are taking all necessary steps to remain in-stock," a CVS spokesperson said.

So, we can Verify, right now there’s no shortage of hydroxychloroquine products.

Some state boards of pharmacy and governors have taken action to issue temporary rules to restrict dispensing the drug, according to the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

They say some state board of pharmacies are asking pharmacists to “exercise professional judgement in dispensing this drug to those who have a medically appropriate reason to have it, rather than simply to have it on hand ‘just in case.’”

RELATED: VERIFY: Can diabetics buy $25 'over-the-counter' insulin at Walmart?

RELATED: VERIFY: Is there a shortage of high dose flu vaccines in DC, Virginia and Maryland?

RELATED: VERIFY: Are more shingles vaccines coming amid 'unprecedented' shortage?