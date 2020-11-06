VERIFY: No, Snapchat did not block users on Swann Street during protest

The Verify team looks into misinformation circulating about recent protests in Washington, D.C.

Did Snapchat block Snapchatters on Swann Street, NW during the protest in Washington, D.C.?

No.

And there's been no shortage of misinformation circulating about recent protests.

Following the fourth day of demonstrations in D.C., residents around 15th and Swann Streets let those dozens of protesters into their home the night of June 1st.

People told WUSA9 that protesters were funneled by police into Swann Street off 15th Street. While residents let protesters into their houses, police were waiting for them to come out. Then, allegedly making arrests.

WUSA9's Ariane Datil spoke with one man named "Meka" via phone who said that he is among roughly 40 protesters inside a home that could not move back into the streets due to police making arrests.

He told Datil that the protesters were spread through the three floors of the home. The people in the home kept them safe there until the curfew ended at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

When curfew lifted at 6 a.m. on Tuesday dozens of protesters safely left a Logan Circle home the sought refuge in.

Video shows the tactics police used to box in protesters on Swann Street and make dozens of arrests.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, a Tweet stated, "Swann St is COMPLETELY blocked out on Snapchat."

So, we're Verifying, did SnapChat block users on Swann Street on June 1st?

To get the answer, we went straight to Snap Inc.

A spokespersons says, ”We have not blocked Snapchatters from viewing the Snap Map.”

The company says, “If the heat map overlay on your Snap Map has difficulty loading, this is unlikely to impact your ability to view Snaps."

Snap added, “In most cases the issue can be resolved by closing/reopening the Snapchat app.”

And Snapchatters can report any issues directly via Snap Map by clicking on “Report a Map Issue’

The Verify team also checked twitter to see if there were any other reports of Snap Maps not working in DC during those protests.

Our researchers didn’t find any other instances.