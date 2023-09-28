VERIFY: DC attractions at risk of closing during government shutdowns

Destinations receiving federal funding won't be business as usual if Congress doesn't agree on a spending plan this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — We’re covering this possible government shutdown from all angles — especially the impacts on the people who live, work and visit our region.

THE QUESTION:

Would Smithsonian museums close to the public if the government shuts down?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, because they are federally funded. Private museums and other D.C. destinations not run by the government will be able to stay open.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Even if the government shuts down, the tourism officials at Destination DC want to remind visitors that the nation’s capital is open. Events, private museums, restaurants, are all ready to greet some of the more than 20 million people who visit D.C. each year.

But many of the most popular attractions are the Smithsonian museums and National Zoo, which would have to close if the government shuts down.

According to The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, in a shutdown, federal agencies must discontinue all non-essential functions until a new funding agreement is passed. Smithsonian institutions are federally funded, so if no budget deal is made to keep them open by Saturday at midnight, they’d have to close to the public.

Even the panda cam and other live-animal video streams would be cut off–you may recall this from the last shutdown in 2019.

But there will still be eyes on the Smithsonian's most cherished items: this document outlines Smithsonian shutdown contingency plans and lists employees who will stay on the job, including those “responsible for the custody, and protection of the National Collections, including animals, archival materials, and libraries.”

A Smithsonian spokesperson said via email that more information from the Office of Management and Budget, which is expected by the end of the week. Smithsonian social media channels will be updated when possible with new information for visitors.