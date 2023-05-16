VERIFY | Sen. Warner claims housing prices will rise by 22% if the U.S. does not raise the debt ceiling

VIRGINIA, USA — As the federal government approaches the debt ceiling, concerns are growing about what happens if leaders fail to reach a budget agreement in time to avoid default.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after a negotiation session Tuesday that he and President Biden are still far apart, but he thinks they could reach a deal by the end of the week.
Virginia Senator Mark Warner is among those warning of the dire consequences of failing to come to an agreement. In a tweet, he claimed that housing costs would rise 22% if the U.S. does not raise the debt ceiling.
THE QUESTION
Where did Sen. Warner get that 22% number?
THE SOURCES
WHAT WE FOUND
A spokesperson from Sen. Warner’s office told WUSA9 he got the number from a report released by Zillow, the real estate website.
The report projected how high-interest rates could rise if the U.S. defaults and where that would send the rate for a 30-year mortgage. It also estimated how much home sales would fall and the impact on property values.
The experts at Zillow concluded that someone getting a mortgage in September would pay 22% more for that mortgage if the U.S. defaults on its debt than if Congress and the White House reach a deal.
The report’s authors added, “The exact contours of a debt default scenario this summer are unclear, but also unimportant for the conclusion about its impact on the housing market.”