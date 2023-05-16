VERIFY | Sen. Warner claims housing prices will rise by 22% if the U.S. does not raise the debt ceiling

Where did he get that number?

VIRGINIA, USA — As the federal government approaches the debt ceiling, concerns are growing about what happens if leaders fail to reach a budget agreement in time to avoid default.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after a negotiation session Tuesday that he and President Biden are still far apart, but he thinks they could reach a deal by the end of the week.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner is among those warning of the dire consequences of failing to come to an agreement. In a tweet, he claimed that housing costs would rise 22% if the U.S. does not raise the debt ceiling.

A debt default would wreak havoc on nearly every sector of our economy. Housing costs would rise an average of 22%, and retirement accounts, car loans, credit card debt and more would all be impacted too. We cannot risk it. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 12, 2023

THE QUESTION

Where did Sen. Warner get that 22% number?

THE SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

A spokesperson from Sen. Warner’s office told WUSA9 he got the number from a report released by Zillow, the real estate website.

The report projected how high-interest rates could rise if the U.S. defaults and where that would send the rate for a 30-year mortgage. It also estimated how much home sales would fall and the impact on property values.

The experts at Zillow concluded that someone getting a mortgage in September would pay 22% more for that mortgage if the U.S. defaults on its debt than if Congress and the White House reach a deal.