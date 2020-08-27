Verify: Yes, a protester would lose their voting rights if convicted of a felony in TN after a new law goes into effect.

The Verify team is here to fact check things you see being shared on social media.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — QUESTION:

Will being arrested at a protest cause you to lose your voting rights?

ANSWERS:

No, you can’t lose your voting rights for being arrested during a protest.

Yes, a protester would lose their voting rights if the are convicted of a felony in Tennessee after a new law goes into effect.

SOURCES:

PROCESS:

First, our researchers traced the source of these tweets back articles out of Tennessee with headlines like “protesters in Tennessee could now lose their rights to vote”

So what's been going on in Tennessee?

For the past two months, protesters have been demonstrating and occupying the Ida B. Wells Plaza out front of the Capital in Nashville around the clock.

In response, the Tennessee legislature introduced and passed HB 8005 and SB 8005, and Governor Bill Lee signed the new legislation revising certain criminal laws surrounding protest-related offenses.

The new law revises laws concerning vandalism, assault, disorderly conduct, rioting, obstructing of traffic, camping on state property and other offenses.

It goes into effect on October 1st.

The Act amends Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 8; Title 38;Title 39 and Title 40.

One of the things the new law does is increases the punishment for illegal camping on state property from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony.

That’s punishable by up to 6 years in jail.

And according to the Secretary of State, convicted felons in Tennessee lose their right to vote and have to appeal to the state to have them restored.

So we can Verify, false, you can’t lose your voting rights for being arrested during a protest.