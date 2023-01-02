Trash or recycle that empty pizza box? Here's what you need to know.

Contrary to popular belief, even greasy pizza boxes are accepted in some local recycling programs.

WASHINGTON — When it comes time to clean up, for years, it’s been a sad ending, tossing cardboard pizza boxes in the trash--because of a little grease. Turns out, that might not actually be an issue in every municipality.

THE QUESTION:

Are greasy pizza boxes unrecyclable?

WHAT WE FOUND:

The answer depends on where you are.

In Washington D.C., the myth isn’t true: pizza boxes are accepted in the curbside recycling program.

A District spokesperson says contrary to popular belief, typical amounts of grease won’t be enough to make the box unrecyclable—or damage recycling machinery, which is more sophisticated than it used to be.

Just make sure the boxes are empty of any leftover cheese, napkins, or little plastic pizza tripods before going in the recycling bin.

A recent study from the American Forest and Paper Association finds that’s the case universally. They encourage communities to update their regulations to accept pizza boxes for recycling, but not everyone’s there yet.

According to their websites, Fairfax, Loudoun, Alexandria, and Montgomery Counties, all still send greasy pizza boxes to landfills.