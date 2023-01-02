Trash or recycle that empty pizza box? Here's what you need to know.

WASHINGTON — When it comes time to clean up, for years, it’s been a sad ending, tossing cardboard pizza boxes in the trash--because of a little grease. Turns out, that might not actually be an issue in every municipality.
THE QUESTION:
Are greasy pizza boxes unrecyclable?
THE SOURCES:
- The District of Columbia Department of Public Works
- The American Forest and Paper Association
- Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties recycling and waste policies
WHAT WE FOUND:
The answer depends on where you are.
In Washington D.C., the myth isn’t true: pizza boxes are accepted in the curbside recycling program.
A District spokesperson says contrary to popular belief, typical amounts of grease won’t be enough to make the box unrecyclable—or damage recycling machinery, which is more sophisticated than it used to be.
Just make sure the boxes are empty of any leftover cheese, napkins, or little plastic pizza tripods before going in the recycling bin.
A recent study from the American Forest and Paper Association finds that’s the case universally. They encourage communities to update their regulations to accept pizza boxes for recycling, but not everyone’s there yet.
According to their websites, Fairfax, Loudoun, Alexandria, and Montgomery Counties, all still send greasy pizza boxes to landfills.
Some local counties can compost the boxes. In Arlington, you can put those oily cardboard bits in with the yard scraps. Prince George's County residents can put the boxes on the curb on Monday mornings, as their composting program welcomes even the soggiest of post-pizza packaging.
For more information on what is and isn't recyclable depending on where you live, find Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties, plus Washington D.C.'s recycling lists online.