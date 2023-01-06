VERIFY | Yes, old Maryland license plates have a URL that links to a website about gambling in the Philippines

The plates were designed to honor the bicentennials of the War of 1812 and the Star Spangled Banner, but a web address at the bottom now links to an unintended site.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — People are talking about a license plate the state of Maryland has not issued in several years. It was designed to celebrate the state's history, but a viral video on TikTok says it now inadvertently celebrates gambling.

QUESTION:

Does the URL on the bottom of many Maryland license plates send people to a Philippine website about gambling?

SOURCES:

ANSWER:

Yes, the URL on the bottom of some Maryland license plates links to a Philippine website about gambling.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The website on the bottom of Maryland's former license plate sends people to a website that has nothing to do with the state's history.

Maryland put considerable resources into the bicentennial celebrations of the War of 1812 and the Star Spangled Banner. In 2010, it changed its primary license plate, including the URL StarSpangled200.org at the bottom.

At the time, that site belonged to a nonprofit named Star-Spangled 200, Inc., which partnered with the state’s War of 1812 Bicentennial Commission to produce large celebrations in 2012 and 2014.

According to the Maryland State Archives, the commission's authorization expired in June, 2015. The state launched a new primary license plate in 2016, which is still in use today, that replaced the War of 1812 version.

Based on a search of the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, the URL has linked to at least three different pages related to the Star Spangled Banner Trail since 2015, including pages belonging to the Maryland Office of Tourism and the National Park Service.

But at some point between July and December of 2022, it began redirecting visitors to a site called FAFA855, which has information about gambling and online casinos in the Philippines.