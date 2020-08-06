VERIFY: No, this photo is not real.

This fake photo of damage to the Lincoln Memorial is spreading around on social media.

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Is this photo of the Lincoln Memorial real?

ANSWER:

No. This photo is fake.

SOURCES:

National Mall, National Park Service.

PROCESS:

The Verify team went straight to the National Mall, National Park Service. They are the caretakers of the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, National Mall sites and more.

Right off the bat NPS says this photo is a hoax.

NPS says someone did vandalize the Lincoln Memorial at the bottom of the steps at street level far away from the statue and they say that graffiti has been removed.