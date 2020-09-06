VERIFY: No, it's not a class 4 felony if concealed and carry permit holder wears a mask in VA

VIRGINIA, USA — QUESTION:
Is it a class 4 felony if someone with a conceal and carry permit in Virginia wears a face mask?
ANSWER:
No.
SOURCES:
Virginia Governor’s Office and Virginia State Police.
PROCESS
Yes – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued Executive Order 63 requiring people in Virginia to wear face coverings in public indoor settings. That went into effect on May 29th.
So yes, face coverings are required in Virginia.
As far as the class 4 felony part of the meme, we reached out to Virginia State Police.
Corinne N. Geller, VSP's Public Relations Director said it's not a class 4 felony if someone with a conceal and carry permit wears a face mask.
Geller said, "Not true and seems to be a common misconception, probably thanks to social media."
She added, "Nowhere in Virginia is that prohibition stated."
As far as people citing Virginia Code 18.2-422 as the law making this illegal, Geller said, "...the self-explanatory - if you're wearing a mask to purposely conceal your identity - versus wearing it for the other reasons listed - then it's a criminal offense."
So, we can Verify, FALSE, if you are a conceal and carry permit holder in Virginia, it is not a class 4 felony if you wear a face mask.