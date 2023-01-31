No, HIPAA doesn't prevent school districts from sharing health alerts with families

But due to other rules and policy, districts will often speak more generally of "health emergencies" to protect student privacy.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Families in Montgomery County have been sharing their frustration over what they’re calling a lack of transparency from the school district surrounding an increase in suspected overdoses.

We learned last week of two suspected overdoses, and that Narcan has been used there 11 times so far this school year.

District leaders told parents and students at a “fentanyl forum” over the weekend: their hands are tied because of HIPAA, and they can’t share much more information about these overdoses.

THE QUESTION:

So does HIPAA actually apply to schools?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

HIPAA generally doesn't apply to schools, but there are other rules around how they treat student medical information--and sometimes, it comes down to district policy.

WHAT WE FOUND:

As a reminder, the HIPAA Privacy Rule is from the The “Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.”

It’s a federal law to protect people’s sensitive health information from being shared without their knowledge, according to the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.

The HHS specifies, HIPAA is meant to prevent “individually identifiable health information” from being shared without that person’s permission.

But one thing people often forget: HIPAA applies specifically to the following entities–and their employees and associates:

Health care providers

Health plans, like insurance companies

Medical clearinghouses, like billing companies

However, schools do have access to private information, like vaccination records—which are generally considered “education records” and protected under a different law–the “Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act,” or FERPA.

So under FERPA, a school can’t say, "Jane Doe was treated for a suspected overdose today." However, Montgomery County Schools tell us they will still be hesitant to say even vaguely, "a student was treated for a suspected overdose today," because there’s another, non-official factor at play: the rumor mill.

Students talk, they can figure things out, deduce private information a student might not want public–and ultimately schools do have a responsibility to protect student privacy and well-being.