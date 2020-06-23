VERIFY: When will movie theaters reopen in DC?

AMC Theatres says it will reopen select theaters starting July 15, Regal Cinemas will begin reopening on July 10. Neither has released details on specific locations.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District of Columbia is now in phase 2 of reopening.

Under the Mayor's order movie theaters are able to apply for a waiver to reopen through the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. Under Chapter 9, "phase two theatres, cinemas, entertainment venues," it reads:

"Individuals or organizations may apply for a waiver to the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) to hold an arts, entertainment, or cultural event. That application must include a plan for social distancing, protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and a system to facilitate contact tracing. Absent a waiver, these venues, including theatres, cinemas, and other entertainment remain closed."

Our Verify researchers found out what this means for summer blockbusters and whether theaters could soon open.

Have theaters in the District announced an official reopening date?

Sort of. AMC Theatres said they'll reopen select theaters on July 15, 2020. Regal Cinemas said reopening begins July 10, 2020. Neither has released which specific locations will open.

On Twitter, people asked for more details. Regal and AMC both said a list will come out soon.

Landmark Theatres has not released any reopening dates nor safety plans.

"We thank you for your support and patience during this challenging time," the company wrote online. "As COVID-19 continues to impact the world, our top priority is the health and well being of our families, associates and guests. We look forward to reopening our business when it’s safe to do so and seeing you again in our theatres. Together we will emerge from this as an even stronger Landmark family and community."

Will face masks or coverings be required at movie theaters?

At AMC and Regal, both employees and guests must wear them.

On Regal's website, under a section called "The Lobby," it says patrons must wear a mask. Regal reiterated on Twitter that "masks are required everywhere and can be taken off only while eating."

Will seats be blocked off with fewer people allowed in?

Yes, AMC auditoriums will operate at a 30% capacity, with every other row blocked off. In auditoriums with recliners, movie-goers should leave a seat between themselves and other guests. Regal auditoriums will operate at a 50% capacity, with two empty seats between groups. In auditoriums with recliners, one seat between groups should remain empty to "maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie."

Will you still be able to purchase food?

Yes, though AMC and Regal are limiting their menus and refills will not be allowed.

"To reduce contact, large popcorn and large fountain drink refills will be unavailable at this time," AMC Theatres said. "Items like napkins, lids, straws and condiments will be available by request."

