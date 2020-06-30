VERIFY: Yes, MD Governor Larry Hogan has extended the utility shut off moratorium to August 1st

Information is coming at us fast in this pandemic, but our VERIFY team is here to help you fact-check information and keep you updated when things change.

WASHINGTON — On Monday, June 29th, we were asked to VERIFY - has Maryland Governor Larry Hogan extended the utility shut off moratorium?

When we contacted the Governor’s office, the order was in effect until July 1st.

But just today Governor Hogan announced on Twitter he amended and reinstated his May 29th executive order.

That order prohibits utility providers from shutting off or charging late fees for residential service, including electricity, water, phone and internet through August first.

So, we can Verify, yes, Hogan has extended the utility shut off moratorium through August first.

