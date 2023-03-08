VERIFY | Many DMV residents are protected against power shut-off during extreme heat

WASHINGTON — After another warm July, lots of people are bracing for big utility bills. If the bill is too big, people might worry about being able to pay and having the utility choose to shut off their service when they need it most.
THE QUESTION
Can all utility companies shut off service to delinquent DMV residents during extreme heat?
THE SOURCES
THE ANSWER
No, many DMV residents are protected by laws regarding the timing of electricity service termination.
WHAT WE FOUND
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that 19 states and Washington D.C. protect customers against disconnection due to delinquency during extreme heat. Maryland is one of the states with such a protection, while Virginia is not. Additional states only offer protection during extreme cold.
In Washington D.C., utilities are not allowed to terminate a customer's power the day of or the day before a forecasted high temperature of 95 degrees or more.
In Maryland, utilities are not allowed to terminate a customer's power within 72 hours of a 95-degree forecast.
Virginia does not have any exceptions based on the weather.
Both states and Washington D.C. allow for delays in termination of service for customers if cutting off service would threaten their medical care. In Washington, D.C., the delay is for up to 21 days. In Virginia, the delay may last 10 days, and in Maryland, it may last 30 days.