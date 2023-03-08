VERIFY | Many DMV residents are protected against power shut-off during extreme heat

Large power bills cause many people to worry about keeping their lights and A/C on, but Maryland and Washington D.C. offer protection from termination in severe heat

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — After another warm July, lots of people are bracing for big utility bills. If the bill is too big, people might worry about being able to pay and having the utility choose to shut off their service when they need it most.

THE QUESTION

Can all utility companies shut off service to delinquent DMV residents during extreme heat?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, many DMV residents are protected by laws regarding the timing of electricity service termination.

WHAT WE FOUND

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that 19 states and Washington D.C. protect customers against disconnection due to delinquency during extreme heat. Maryland is one of the states with such a protection, while Virginia is not. Additional states only offer protection during extreme cold.

In Washington D.C., utilities are not allowed to terminate a customer's power the day of or the day before a forecasted high temperature of 95 degrees or more.

In Maryland, utilities are not allowed to terminate a customer's power within 72 hours of a 95-degree forecast.

Virginia does not have any exceptions based on the weather.