VERIFY: Is there a moratorium on evictions? And what about late fees?

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Is there a moratorium on evictions?

ANSWER:

Yes.

SOURCES:

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's Executive Orders

DC City Council and the DC Court System

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

VIRGINIA:

Virginia is operating under a so-called judicial emergency.

That means non-essential and non-emergency court hearings including evictions are suspended through June 7th.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said, "If you find yourself in that situation where you’re unable to pay rent, you cannot be evicted right now until at least then."

MARYLAND

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan has issued two executive orders that deal with evictions.

On March 16th, Governor Hogan declared anyone who suffered a “substantial loss of income” because of COVID-19 can’t be evicted during this health emergency.

The order was updated on April 3rd to say there will be no eviction hearings until state courts reopen.

WASHINGTON, D.C.



D.C. Council stepped in on May 5th with B23-0750 - Coronavirus Omnibus Emergency Amendment Act of 2020 measure saying - Evictions cannot be filed until 60 days after the health emergency ends.

It also says rent increases and late fees can’t happen either in DC right now.

So, we can Verify, right now across the DMV there are moratoriums on evictions.

QUESTION:

Can landlords access late fees on missed rent?

ANSWER:

In Washington, D.C., late fees cannot be issued in D.C. until after the emergency ends.

In Virginia, late fees can’t be more than 10 percent of what you owee