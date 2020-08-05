VERIFY: Is it true Maryland schools won’t have students back in the classroom until 2021?

Is a post circulating says Maryland schools will open in January 2021 accurate?

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Is it true Maryland schools won’t have students back in the classroom until 2021?

ANSWER:

No, this post saying Maryland schools will open in January 2021 is false.

SOURCES:

Lora Rakowski, Director of Communications, Maryland State Department of Education

PROCESS:

With state officials starting to ease shelter in place restrictions, the internet is starting to blow up with speculation about when kids might go back to school.

Like this post a viewer asked us to check out.

It says full return to school in Maryland will be part of Phase 3, and that could start January 1, 2021.

Our researchers reached out to the Maryland Department of State Education.

A spokesperson says that’s not an official timeline.

According to the Maryland Department of State Education, this document is from a presentation by a professor unaffiliated with the administration.

We’re told all school opening dates will be determined by the State Superintendent, the Maryland State Board of Education and the Maryland Department of Health and take into consideration Governor Hogan’s guidance.

When and how will be up to each local jurisdiction.

Right now, there is no proposed date for reopening Maryland schools.