VERIFY: Is it safer to wear gloves when you’re out running errands?

Some viral social media posts argue gloves do more harm than good because they are a large source of cross-contamination.

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Is it actually safer to wear gloves when you’re out running errands?

ANSWER:

No, it’s not safer to where gloves when you’re out running errands. Research and guidance from health experts shows gloves can be a vector for cross-contamination.

SOURCES:

PROCESS:

One of the most common tools used when going out by people are gloves. They're usually paired with face masks to get some extra protection.

But Facebook posts, like this, are raising questions about the effectiveness of gloves, saying they are a big source for contamination.

So the Verify team looked through the above sources to check if it is safer to wear gloves when you’re out running errands.

First, the CDC makes it clear with its recommendation: The general public shouldn't wear gloves when running errands. Instead, wear a mask, socially distance, and wash your hands.

The Cleveland Clinic, meanwhile, says gloves aren’t necessarily bad. However, factors like having a hole in a glove, putting them on, or taking them off incorrectly, and a false sense of security add up to a lot more trouble than they’re worth.

That’s why if you’re still going to wear gloves, following proper procedures is most important. For example, taking them off the right way is a process to keep in mind.

"You wanna use your dirty finger, and your dirty glove without touching your clean hand, for the most part,” Dr. Carolyn Kaloostian said while demonstrating to KCBS in Los Angeles.

Even health care professionals, who use gloves more than most, don't always remove gloves in the most effective way.

A 2019 study in the American Journal of Infection Control showed 37% of health care workers still contaminated themselves after using their typical glove removal technique.

Ultimately, we can verify: No, it’s not safer to wear gloves when you're out running errands. Research and guidance from health experts shows gloves can be a vector for cross-contamination because most people wear them too long, or don't take them off properly.