WASHINGTON — QUESTION

Is it illegal to drive with a broken foot in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?:

ANSWER:

There's no specific law in the DMV that makes driving with in a cast illegal.

SOURCES:

Adrienne Diaczok- Director of External Affairs- Motor Vehicle Administration- Maryland Department of Transportation

Corrine Geller-Public Relations Director- Virginia State Police

Ron Snyder- Public Information Officer- Maryland State Police

Brianna Jordan- Public Affairs Specialist- Metropolitan Police Department

PROCESS:

A Silver Spring woman posted on a Montgomery County moms Facebook group that her husband just broke his foot, and wanted to know whether or not he could legally drive.

Our Verify researchers spoke to local law enforcement and transportation agencies across the DMV.

In Maryland, anytime you a have medical condition in which your hand, arm, foot or leg loses function, you have to report in to the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA).

"Medical reports that are referred to MDOT MVA (by law enforcement, the driver, the family of the driver, medical providers etc….) are reviewed by our Driver Wellness Division and if necessary the Medical Advisory Board," Adrienne Diaczok, a spokesperson for MVA said. "The Administration can take action to suspend or restrict a driver who has a medical condition that can affect their ability to safely operate a motor vehicle."

Maryland law requires drivers to notify the MVA when they are diagnosed with:

"Diabetes that has caused a low blood sugar episode requiring assistance from another person in the last 6 months; Epilepsy; Seizure; A heart condition that has caused a loss of consciousness in the past 6 months; Stroke; A condition that causes you to have dizzy spells, fainting, or blackouts; Sleep apnea or narcolepsy; A history of traumatic brain injury (TBI); A condition that causes weakness, shaking, or numbness in the arms, hands, legs, or feet that may affect your ability to drive; A hand, arm, foot, or leg that is absent, amputated, or has a loss of function that may affect your ability to drive; An eye problem which prevents a corrected minimum visual acuity of 20/70 in at least one eye or binocular field of vision of at least 110 degrees; Alcohol use problem; Drug use problem; A mental health condition that may affect your ability to drive; Schizophrenia; or Dementia."

In Virginia, there is no law that says you can’t drive with a broken foot, but if your injury causes you to drive recklessly, you can be charged with reckless driving.

In D.C., there’s no law that says driving with your foot in a cast is illegal, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Brianna Jordan.

So we can Verify, there’s no law against driving with a broken foot.

Of course, in all areas, if you’re on any medication that impairs your driving, you can be cited for Driving Under the Influence.

