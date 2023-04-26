VERIFY | No, asthma inhalers should not go in the trash or recycling

Because of the chemicals in the medication and the pressurized cannisters, experts say disposing inhalers at home is dangerous

WASHINGTON — In the wake of Earth Day and Drug Take Back Day, lots of people in the DMV are talking about how to dispose of their medications. But many of them are confused by one type in particular: asthma inhalers.

THE QUESTION

Can asthma inhalers go in the trash or recycling after they are used?

THE SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, approximately one in 12 Americans has asthma. Spring allergies make sufferers more likely to reach for their inhalers.

The FDA warns that inhalers are dangerous if they’re punctured or burned because they’re pressurized.

The District of Columbia doesn’t accept *any* prescription medication in the trash or recycling, and warns us not to flush them or pour them down the sink, either.

Kenneth Mendez, CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, says some pharmacies – and even some police and fire stations – have prescription medicine drop boxes.

“You also don't want any of the medication to get in the water supply, for example," Mendez said. "Or if someone gets hold of them, then they could be misused."

WUSA9 checked with the Walgreens at 3301 New Mexico Avenue NW in Washington D.C.; the Walgreens at 8414 Old Keene Mill Rd. in Springfield, Virginia; and the CVS at 3130 Queens Chapel Rd. in Hyattsvillle, Maryland. Each of them said they accept used inhalers, though Mendez warned that not all pharmacies will accept them.

“These are really good questions on what to do with your medications afterwards," he added. "A lot of people don't know what to do about it.”