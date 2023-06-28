VERIFY | What are the fireworks laws around the DMV?

All parts of the Washington D.C. metro area restrict fireworks, but some places have tighter laws than others, and some ban fireworks outright

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Lots of people are loading up on fireworks as we get closer to July 4th. That means many people are bracing for the nuisance of the noise or preparing to soothe anxious pets.

QUESTION

What are the fireworks laws around the DMV?

SOURCES

ANSWER

All municipalities restrict fireworks, but some do not allow consumer fireworks of any kind.

WHAT WE FOUND

Maryland and Virginia each have state laws restricting fireworks, but allow cities and counties to create laws further limiting their sale or use.

In Maryland, the City of Baltimore and Montgomery and Prince George's counties have enacted bans on all consumer fireworks, including sparklers. The only fireworks allowed are permitted displays by licensed professionals.

The City of Alexandria also bans all consumer fireworks.

Other municipalities in the Greater Washington D.C. area have similar restrictions.

None allow fireworks that explode or rise into the air. They all restrict the size of the sparks or flames a firework may create. Most limit it to 12 feet, though Fairfax County sets the maximum at 16.4 feet.

Arlington County says no firework may leave the ground, but Loudoun and Prince William counties add restrictions against lateral movement. Fairfax County and Washington D.C. have further restrictions that forbid fireworks that spin.

The penalties for illegal fireworks vary by location.