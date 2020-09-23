VERIFY: Fact-checking questions surrounding the grand jury indictment made in Breonna Taylor's case

Questions are popping up after a grand jury indicted one officer with 3 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, connected to the case of Breonna Taylor.

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, a grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky indicted one of three Louisville police officers on three charges of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The verdict that just one of the three officers would be charged in connection with the case, and none for the actual death of Breonna, sparked outrage and anguish across the country, with many questions surrounding the grand jury's decision.

Our Verify team is here to separate fact from fiction and get you the answers to some of those questions following the decision.

QUESTION:

Could the two other officers be indicted in the future? Could additional charges be brought against Hankison in the future?

ANSWER:

The Kentucky Attorney General says while additional prosecutions are unlikely, technically though, it’s legally possible.

SOURCES:

Cortney Lollar- Associate Professor of Law- University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law

Leslie Abramson-Professor of Law- University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law

PROCESS:

During a press conference, a reporter asked Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron first whether the grand jury ever considered manslaughter or reckless homicide charges, and second whether Cameron anticipated any other charges in the case.

Cameron said he wouldn't get into specifics about the proceedings but ended by saying, "I think that in terms of what happened in the wee hours of March 13th...what happened that night in the apartment, I think it is unlikely that there will be any additional prosecutions that come from that event itself."

Next, our Verify researchers contacted law professors, Leslie Abramson at University of Louisville and Cortney Lollar from the University of Kentucky.

They say the Attorney General was pretty clear, but hypothetically, there’s nothing legally stopping either of the other officers from being indicted nor additional charges being brought against Hankison.

"The officers who were on-scene, the Attorney General has looked at the evidence and determined that they were justified in their shootings, so it is unlikely that they will be charged with anything else," Lollar said.

Theoretically, she said, they could be.

Abramson agreed and said that additional charges could be brought against Hankison.

"If the prosecutor...thought that it was appropriate that the officer who was indicted today should be indicted on more severe charges or other charges, generally the prosecutor could do that if the prosecutor wanted to," Abramson said. "In other words, it's part of the prosecutor’s discretion.”

QUESTION:

Was Breonna Taylor's name mentioned in the indictment?

ANSWER:

The indictment is not public, so we don't know. However, she was not mentioned in today's open court decision.

SOURCES:

Cortney Lollar - Associate Professor of Law - University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law

Jennifer Kreder - Professor of Law - Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law

PROCESS:

Immediately following the grand jury decision to indict one officer on three counts of wanton endangerment, tweets sprung up all about how Breonna Taylor is not mentioned in the indictment.

The Verify researchers checked the clips of the open court readout of the grand jury's decision. While it's true that Taylor was not mentioned, on a technical level, that statement may not paint a full picture of the indictment.

The experts we talked to told us they couldn't access the official indictment and our researchers could not track it down. They told us this may be because of an ongoing FBI investigation. The Kentucky Attorney General's office did not respond to our request for comment.

Until we get the indictment in our hands, we can't verify whether Taylor is named. But we can verify that Taylor was not mentioned in today's indictment announcement and the charges are not related to Taylor's death.

“The officers whose bullets hit Breonna were not indicted," law professor Jennifer Kreder told us. "As for what was read in open court, it appears that Breonna’s name was not mentioned.”

Law professor Cortney Lollar said the same: “All 3 of the people who Officer Hankison was charged with endangering were people who were in a different, unrelated apartment.”