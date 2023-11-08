VERIFY | Yes, emailed checks from Grubhub are legitimate

Emailed checks for mostly small amounts began hitting Washington D.C. Grubhub users' inboxes this week. They relate to a previously announced settlement.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — People like using food delivery apps so they can get something to eat without having to work for it. But is one of them also delivering money?

Some Washington D.C. residents say they received emails this week claiming to contain links to checks from Grubhub.

THE QUESTION

Are checks allegedly being emailed by Grubhub legitimate?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, checks being emailed by Grubhub are real.

WHAT WE FOUND

While this may be the opposite of the typical user-food delivery app relationship, the checks mailed this week by Grubhub to many of its customers are real.

The checks are the result of a settlement agreement between Grubhub and the Office of the Attorney General of the District of Columbia.

The agreement, reached in December 2022, concluded a lawsuit brought by Attorney General Karl Racine. He argued that Grubhub, among things, deceptively combined taxes and fees into one item on customers' receipts and incorrectly claimed that Grubhub+ members received free delivery on their orders.

The company agreed to pay the District of Columbia $800,000 and to pay customers $2.7 million.

The settlement established a timeline for which users would receive their portions of the settlement. Money was to be offered to them in the form of an in-app credit no later than March 13, 2023. If users did not redeem the credit within 90 days, the money would instead be delivered in the form of a check.

The deadline for Grubhub to issue checks is Aug. 12, 2023.