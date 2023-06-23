Yes, drivers must use their headlights when they have their windshield wipers on | VERIFY

Reddit users have complained this week about drivers making traffic worse. Does the law require drivers in the DMV to use their headlights when it's raining?

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Traffic is notoriously bad around the Washington D.C. area, and rain always makes it worse.

Many Reddit users this week have said another factor making traffic more dangerous is that many drivers do not have their car's headlights on while driving in the rain. Some even claim those drivers are breaking the law.

THE QUESTION

Do drivers in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have to keep their headlights on while running their windshield wipers?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, local laws say drivers must have their headlights on while continuously using their windshield wipers.

WHAT WE FOUND

Whether you are driving in Washington D.C., Maryland, or Virginia, the law requires you to keep your headlights on if the rain is consistent enough for you to leave your wipers on.

Washington D.C. and Maryland both fine drivers $25 for not running their headlights when required. A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police told WUSA9 that the court can decide how much to fine a driver for that traffic violation.

The laws also say officers can cite drivers when conditions are foggy, dark, or anything else that keeps visibility low.

But it is important to note that in all three jurisdictions, this is a secondary violation. Law enforcement officers must have another reason to pull a driver over before issuing a citation for leaving their lights off.

In addition, the laws of Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia require drivers to keep their headlights on when it is dark.