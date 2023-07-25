Yes, all parts of the DMV require dogs be on leashes in public spaces | VERIFY

Social media was full of comments over the weekend about run-ins with dog owners who refused to put leashes on their pets, which is against the law around D.C.

WASHINGTON — The greater Washington, D.C. area is known to be pet-friendly, but a lot of people on social media say their neighbors often take it too far.

A Reddit thread about dog owners who refuse to put their pets on a leash had more than 140 comments, nearly all from people with similar concerns or stories about bad encounters with off-leash dogs.

QUESTION

Does the greater Washington, D.C. area require dogs to be on leashes in public spaces?

SOURCES

ANSWER

Yes, Washington, D.C. and its surrounding counties have leash laws regarding dogs.

WHAT WE FOUND

All the major municipalities surrounding Washington, D.C. join the District in having leash laws for dogs.

Dogs are not required to be on a leash or restraint when on their own property or in a designated, fenced-in dog park.

Washington, D.C. gets specific in its leash law by mandating that leashes be four feet long or shorter. Likewise, the National Park Service puts a six-foot limit on leashes.

If you are caught letting your dog off-leash, the smallest punishment you could face is in Alexandria. The city will fine dog owners $50 if the dog is in a general public space, or $100 if found in a city park or playground.