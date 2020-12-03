QUESTION:

Is the Center for Disease Control warning consumers about new coronavirus infections and urging people to click on a link to see a list of infections in their community?

ANSWER:

No. The Federal Trade Commission, The Department of Homeland Security and The Center for Disease Control and Prevention are warning the public about phishing attempts pretending to be from the CDC

SOURCES

Federal Trade Commission: Coronavirus Scams: What the FTC is doing

Virginia Information Technologies Agency: Coronavirus phising scams on the rise

U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency: Defending Against COVID-19 Cyber Scams





Cybercriminals sent this coronavirus phishing email, which was designed to look like it came from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kapersky

Virginia, state IT workers are flagging keywords in emails related to coronavirus that are coming from outside parties that could be phishing attacks, Chief Information Security Officer Michael Watson said.

“A lot of these malicious parties are trying to play on your fears and have you make a rash decision,” Watson said. “They’re saying that there is some immediate action you’re going to have to take to protect your own life and safety.”

Phishing attacks can be lucrative for criminals. In 2018, victims of phishing or similar attacks lost at least $48 million, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.