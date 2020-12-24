VERIFY: Can you pack hand sanitizer and wipes in your carry-on bags?

Right now TSA is allowing travelers to pack a single bottle of hand sanitizer up to 12 fluid ounces. Wipes are fine, no matter the size.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — QUESTION:

Can you pack hand sanitizer and wipes in your carry-on bags?

ANSWER:

Yes

SOURCES:

Transportation Security Administration, TSA tweets

PROCESS:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends postponing holiday travel and staying home this year, but frankly, not everyone is listening to that advice.

TSA screened more than 1.1 million people on Dec. 23, which is the largest group they’ve screened at airports nationwide since March 16, according to an agency spokesperson.

The agency is used to getting all sorts of strange questions about what can and can't be packed, but the pandemic has thrown some new curveballs.

BREAKING: @TSA screened 1,191,123 individuals at airport checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Wednesday, Dec. 23. It’s the highest checkpoint volume since March 16, when 1,257,823 people were screened. If you choose to travel this holiday, please wear a mask. — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 24, 2020

So we're verifying, can you pack hand sanitizer and wipes in your carry-on bags?

Our Verify researchers turned to TSA for answers, who confirmed, yes, you can.

Right now, you can bring one container of hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags. You may be asked to screen it separately, which could add some time moving through security.

If you choose to travel, be sure to #TravelHealthy. Until further notice, passengers may bring one container of hand sanitizer up to 12oz in carry-on bags. Expect containers to be screened separately, which may add time to the screening experience. #StayHealthyStaySecure pic.twitter.com/BLFkhXyjUm — TSA (@TSA) December 23, 2020

As for wipes, you can pack those too, and they don’t have to be any particular size or packed with liquids.

When it comes to personal protective equipment, TSA says you can ask their officers to change their gloves. You can also wear your mask through screening, but you’ll have to re-position it or take it off for an officer to check your ID or if it contains metal.