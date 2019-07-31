WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Can Americans sue political figures to see make their tax returns public?

ANSWER:

Experts say no.

SOURCES:

- John Dinan: Politics and International Affairs Professor at Wake Forest University

- Center for Responsive Politics

PROCESS:

When you're curious about something you see on the internet send it to our Verify team and we'll get you the facts.

After reading that a House Committee filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration to get President Trump's tax returns a viewer asked: Would the American people be able to sue political figures to see their tax returns?

So we contacted a John Dinan, a Politics and International Affairs professor to find out.

Dinan says political figures, like senators, representatives,Cabinet Members and supreme court justices cannot be sued for failing to disclose their tax returns because they are not required to make their tax return public.

We also checked with the Center for Responsive Politics and folks on the Hill are required to release certain financial information which includes: earned and unearned income, the source of a spouse's income that's over $1,000 assets including real estate and ownership of a business.

So, we verified no, the American people would not be able to sue political figures, like members of the Senate and House to make their tax returns public.

