VERIFY: Are speed cameras in school zones still active during the pandemic in the DMV?

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Are speed cameras in school zones still active during the pandemic in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?

ANSWER:

Yes, in D.C., Prince George's County and Montgomery County, speed cameras in school zones have been functioning despite classes meeting virtually.

Jurisdictions like Alexandria, Arlington County, Prince William County and Fairfax County do not currently have speed cameras in school zones.

SOURCES:

Lauren Stephens- D.C. Department of Transportation spokesperson

Lieutenant Harkirat Singh- Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson

Captain Jordan Thomas- Montgomery County Police Department- spokesperson

First Sergeant Jonathan Perok- Prince William County Police Department- spokesperson

Lieutenant Stephen Wallace- Fairfax County Police Department- spokesperson

Courtney Ballantine- Alexandria Police Department- spokesperson

Ashley Savage- Arlington County Police Department spokesperson

PROCESS:

With lots of schools holding classes virtually, are speed cameras in school zones still active during the pandemic?

Our Verify researchers contacted police departments in Alexandria, Arlington, Prince William and Fairfax, who told our Verify researchers they don’t have speed cameras in school zones.

For a long time, Virginia didn’t use speed cameras in school zones, but that changed when the legislature and governor agreed in April to amend state law and use them in school crossing zones.

In D.C., a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation confirmed speed cameras in school zones are still active in the District. The same goes for Prince George’s County and Montgomery County schools, according to police departments for each.

There is some precedent for this. School zone cameras are also active during winter and summer breaks too, in all three jurisdictions.

Even though some schools aren't holding classes in-person, some are still being used for other things, like food distribution centers.