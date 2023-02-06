VERIFY | Are local school districts still impacted by the bus driver shortage?

As the country faces a school bus driver shortage, local districts tell us their tactics on how to find enough drivers for each route.

WASHINGTON — Local administrators are working to make sure one of this school year’s biggest issues does not impact next year: the shortage of bus drivers.

It is a national problem that affects our districts too, so we wanted to find out how school districts in our area are coping and how they are finding enough drivers for each route.

SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND:

Most public school districts around the DMV told us that, yes, they have faced a shortage of bus drivers this past school year. Only Frederick County said it did not.

Of the districts that did face a shortage, all but one reported that they were unable to hire enough drivers to fill their vacancies.

Montgomery County Public Schools was the exception. MCPS relied on administrative staff to cover some routes early in the year. But by March, the district said it had hired enough drivers that staff no longer had to pull double duty.

Each of the districts that responded to our questions are looking to hire more drivers for next year, but their strategies on how to do that vary.

Alexandria City Public Schools is offering a $3,000 signing bonus for new drivers and a $1,500 retention bonus.

Arlington County Public Schools did not offer any incentives or bonuses for drivers this year, but its human resources department is considering options for the 2023-24 school year.

District of Columbia Public Schools is offering drivers a $5,000 signing bonus and another $2,500 in attendance incentives.

Fairfax County Public Schools also offers a $3,000 signing bonus for new drivers, and a $1,000 bonus to any school district or county employee who refers new bus drivers, van drivers, and attendants.

Frederick County Public Schools offers tuition reimbursement, a retirement plan, and benefits.

Loudoun County Public Schools offers a $2,500 signing bonus and paid training, as well a $1,000 referral bonus.

Montgomery County Public Schools began paying drivers an extra $25 in the morning and/or evening if they cover extra routes during their shift.

Prince William County Public Schools offers an attendance bonus, pays for CDL training for driver candidates, and allows drivers to bring their children with them, so they do not have to pay for child care. Drivers are also eligible for a retirement plan, insurance, and other benefits.

Each district that responded said it seeks to hire drivers on a year-round basis.

Loudoun County Public Schools was the only district to tell us that it is not confident it will have enough drivers to cover all its routes when the next school year begins. A spokesperson said the district hopes its incentives and recruitment efforts will get it close.