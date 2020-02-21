WASHINGTON — Question:

Are airplanes cleaned after international flights, to protect against coronaviruses?

Answer:

Yes. While there is not a uniform policy, that all airlines must follow, all of the major airlines that the Verify Team spoke with said they do some type of cleaning.

Sources:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The World Health Organization

The International Air Transport Association

Airlines For America

United Airlines

American Airlines

Delta Airlines

Process:

With Spring break fast approaching, there are a lot of people with concerns about the latest strain of coronavirus.

A viewer named Linda, reached out to the Verify Team, asking whether airplanes are cleaned after international flights to combat the new strain of coronavirus.

To find the answer to this, The Verify team spoke with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, a pair of trade associations, and three domestic airlines.

The WHO wrote that airlines should always clean as if there was an infected person on board.

"Considering that it may be difficult," the organization wrote. "to identify an aircraft carrying an infected person, the focus should be on the assumption that all aircraft are periodically occupied by infected travelers and therefore require routine and frequent cleaning and disinfection."

Despite these recommendations, the cleaning policies are up to the airlines, according to the International Air Transport Association. The trade group wrote that it is not aware of any "uniform policy or federal requirement regarding specific aircraft cabin disinfectant measures."

To find out specific policies, the Verify Team reached out to American, United, and Delta airlines.

American Airlines :

"Our international flights continue to receive a deep level of cleaning, which includes disinfecting of lavatories, tray tables, and galley areas, as well as any surface areas throughout the aircraft. Floors are also vacuumed."

United Airlines:

"Our current procedures for international aircraft cleanings include a wipe down of hard surfaces touched by customers, and the cleaning solution we use also includes a disinfectant, which is a precaution we implemented after the 2014 Ebola outbreak. In the case of a confirmed diagnosis, any impacted aircraft will immediately undergo a deep cleaning, which includes washing ceilings and overhead bins and scrubbing the interior."

Delta Airlines:

"Prior to any departure, our aircraft are thoroughly cleaned for the safety of our customers and crew.”

RELATED: VERIFY: Watch out for coronavirus scams

RELATED: VERIFY: No, eating garlic will not protect you from coronavirus; nor will gargling mouthwash

RELATED: VERIFY: Could the dead birds from China seized at Dulles carry Coronavirus? Breaking down this and other questions about the incident

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.