Fast facts on the new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — This week, justices at the Supreme Court are back on the bench as a new term begins. How could continued disagreements on Capitol Hill impact the Court’s functions, and what are they considering this term that could impact Americans everywhere? We have the fast facts.
THE SOURCES:
WHAT WE FOUND:
The Supreme Court has so far agreed to hear about 35 cases, beginning the first week of October, with decisions rolling out through the early summertime. Several are considered high profile.
Some of the questions the Court is being asked to consider:
- Does the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have too much independence from Congress?
- And can federal agencies enact and enforce regulation independent of Congress?
- Should people subject to domestic violence restraining orders be barred from gun ownership?
- Are lawmakers allowed to block critical constituents on social media?
- And are some social media companies moderation policies a violation of free speech?
The court also declines to move forward on dozens of cases each term. This year, that includes a suit brought by someone who wanted to prevent President Trump from running for election again next year after the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
The Supreme Court would continue operating in a government shutdown — for a while. If Congress doesn’t agree on a new, longer-term spending plan in the coming weeks, the administrative offices of the federal courts explain: they could continue operating for several weeks by scaling back some operations and drawing on fees they’ve banked.