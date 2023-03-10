Fast facts on the new Supreme Court term

From gun control measures to social media restrictions, the high court will consider a range of hot-button issues.

WASHINGTON — This week, justices at the Supreme Court are back on the bench as a new term begins. How could continued disagreements on Capitol Hill impact the Court’s functions, and what are they considering this term that could impact Americans everywhere? We have the fast facts.

The Supreme Court has so far agreed to hear about 35 cases, beginning the first week of October, with decisions rolling out through the early summertime. Several are considered high profile.

Some of the questions the Court is being asked to consider:

Does the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have too much independence from Congress?

And can federal agencies enact and enforce regulation independent of Congress?

Should people subject to domestic violence restraining orders be barred from gun ownership?

Are lawmakers allowed to block critical constituents on social media?

And are some social media companies moderation policies a violation of free speech?

The court also declines to move forward on dozens of cases each term. This year, that includes a suit brought by someone who wanted to prevent President Trump from running for election again next year after the events of Jan. 6, 2021.