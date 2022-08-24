Addressing questions and claims about student loan forgiveness | Verify

The move to cancel debt comes with relief, skepticism, and a lot of questions.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Biden Administration announced this week the cancellation of thousands of dollars in debt for millions of Americans, so we’re digging a little deeper into what happens next and some claims being made about the decision.

THE SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND:

This decision by the Biden administration to cancel thousands of dollars in debt for so many people who borrowed for college comes with relief, skepticism, and a lot of questions.

WHO BENEFITS?

The Department of Education will cancel up to $20,000 in debt for Pell Grant Recipients with Federal Loans—and cancel $10,000 in debt for non-Pell Grant Recipients.

There’s an income cap though: individual income during the pandemic of less than $125,000 or less than $250,000 for a married couple.

The executive order also extends the pause on federal student loan repayment one more time–through the end of the year.

The White House also announced plans to change monthly payment structure moving forward, update the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, and reduce the cost of college overall.

WHAT IS A PELL GRANT?

The office of Federal Student Aid defines these grants, which usually don’t need to be repaid, as awarded only to new undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need.

HOW DO YOU TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE PROGRAM?

The Department of Education’s website states it will be announcing further details on how borrowers can claim the benefit in the weeks ahead — though nearly 8 million people will receive it automatically if their relevant income data is in the DOE’s system, like for an income-based repayment plan. It’s a good idea to keep an eye on mail and email from your loan servicer.

This applies to current students with loans, too–but if they’re dependent students, eligibility will be based on parental income, rather than their own.

HOW BIG IS THE STUDENT LOAN BURDEN?

According to this CRS Report, as of March 31, about 45 million people owed a total of more than $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt; among them, 15 million people owe $10,000 or less in student loans.

The White House Fact Sheet accompanying the announcement cites a Department of Education analysis that found nearly one-third of borrowers have debt but no degree.

HOW ABOUT LOCALLY?

According to the Education Data Initiative, D.C. residents have the highest average federal student loan debt at nearly $55,000 per borrower–and more than 17 percent of residents have student debt. That’s the highest per capita nationwide.

Virginia and Maryland borrowers (12.5% and 13.6% of the population, respectively) owe an average of $39,165 and $42,861 each.

HOW HAS THE COST OF COLLEGE CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?

National Center for Education Statistics reveal the climbing cost of college over the past 50 years: Adjusted to modern dollars, the average price of tuition, fees, room and board at public institutions is up about 230%.





WHAT'S THE INCOME OUTLOOK FOR THOSE WITH A COLLEGE DEGREE?

It’s hard to measure the value of a degree in broad terms: but according to the National Center for Education Statistics, higher education still typically means higher wages.

In 2020, median earnings for those with a bachelor’s degree ($59,000) were 63% higher than the earnings of those with only a high school degree ($36,600)..and that’s a pattern across genders and races.

DO BLACK BORROWERS HAVE A GREATER DEBT BURDEN?

According to the Education Data Initiative, Black and African American college graduates owe an average of $25,000 more in student loan debt than White college graduates.