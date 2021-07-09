VERIFY: Yes, some multi-dose flu vaccines contain trace amounts of ethyl-mercury

Experts say it’s not a health concern.

WASHINGTON —

Flu season is fast approaching and when it comes to flu vaccines, there’s a lot of misinformation out there.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many vaccines, including the flu vaccine come in a small bottle with more than one dose of vaccine. They’re called multi-dose vials, and they’re accessed multiple times to vaccinate many people with a fresh needle and syringe every time.

THE QUESTION

Does the flu vaccine have mercury in it? If so, why?

THE ANSWER

Yes, there is a small amount of ethyl-mercury added to the multi-dose flu vaccines to keep them from contamination. But, the experts say it’s not a health concern.

THE SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the CDC, multi-dose vials of the flu vaccine contain thimerosal, an ethyl-mercury-based preservative that’s been used in some vaccines since the 1930s. It’s used to prevent bacteria and germs from contaminating vaccines.

The CDC said thimerosal leaves your body quickly and doesn’t build up and reach harmful levels. It said most single-dose vials, pre-filled syringes of the flu shot, and the nasal spray flu vaccine do not contain a preservative because they are intended to be used once.

Each vial only has a trace amount of ethyl-mercury, 25 micrograms, that's about the same amount in a three-ounce can of tuna fish according to the FDA.

Here’s my reason for not getting the vaccine

I’m not getting the vaccine because I’ve never had to get the flu shot in my life

I’m not putting mercury and other poison into my body if people really studied the ingredients you would understand more about it

I gage my health myself — 0HOUR (@_0HOUR) September 13, 2021

The FDA is working to reduce or remove thimerosal from all existing vaccines. The agency is working with manufacturers, particularly those that manufacture childhood vaccines, to reach the goal of eliminating thimerosal from vaccines, and has been collaborating with other PHS agencies to further evaluate the potential health effects of thimerosal.