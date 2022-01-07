The Sheetz gas deal only works in some vehicles

Drivers may want to pump the brakes before heading to a Sheetz gas station to take advantage.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — If you’re hitting the road this weekend you may have plugged in a pit stop at a Sheetz gas station after the chain announced it is lowering the price of certain fuel through the holiday weekend. But if you want to hop in the car and head to a Sheetz station, you might want to pump the brakes.

THE QUESTION:

Is Sheetz gas OK to use in your car?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, but only in certain vehicles for which the gas is intended.

WHAT WE FOUND

Ahead of the July 4 travel weekend, Sheetz announced a temporary price cut to certain types of fuel—a story that’s been trending on WUSA9.com this week.

Gas for under four bucks a gallon might sound too good to be true these days–and some are wondering if it is. “Is Sheetz gas good” pops up when searching the convenience store on Google.

The Sheetz deal is Unleaded 88 gas for $3.99 a gallon, and E-85 fuel for $3.49 a gallon. It’s especially enticing when you consider the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the D.C. metro is $4.86 as of Friday, July 1, according to AAA.

However, Sheetz says clearly on its website that these fuels are only good for certain engines. You can also see that from the labeling on the pump.

Sheetz warns their flex-fuel should not be used in standard vehicles – and to check your owner’s manual if you’re not sure.

Unleaded 88 is another name for E15 fuel, which is gasoline with 15% ethanol, and is EPA approved for flex fuel vehicles, standard cars model year 2001 or newer, and light duty trucks and SUVs.

E15, aka Unleaded 88, is not for use in motorcycles, vehicles with heavy duty engines, off-roading vehicles like boats or snowmobiles, equipment like lawnmowers, and model year 2000 or older.