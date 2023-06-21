No, Starbucks didn’t partner with Temu for a special promotion

Free Starbucks credit for downloading an app? Here’s why this viral promotion is too good to be true.

A viral TikTok video claiming to show a seemingly easy way to get free Starbucks drinks by downloading an online shopping app has some people wondering if the promotion is too good to be true.

A six-second video shows what appears to be a tweet posted on May 14 from the official Starbucks Twitter account. The tweet says the coffee chain has partnered with Temu, a popular online marketplace known for its referral program, for a promotion.

“EXCITING NEWS! We have officially partnered with @Temu to deliver everyone a special promotion! Those who Downloads Temu and uses our promotion code will receive $25 in Credit! Lasts until Redemptions run out,” a portion of the tweet seen on the video says.

The image instructs people to download the Temu app, search GET2044 on the app’s search bar and then they can claim the credit.

Other videos tout free Starbucks drinks for people who download Temu and enter a promotion code.

This video was flagged to VERIFY to check out, and people online have wondered if the promo is real.

THE QUESTION

Is the Starbucks and Temu promo partnership real?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, the Starbucks and Temu promo partnership isn’t real.

WHAT WE FOUND

In an email to VERIFY, a Starbucks spokesperson said the tweet seen in the TikTok video is false and “in no way associated with Starbucks.”

In addition to confirming with Starbucks the promotion isn’t real, VERIFY analyzed the coffee chain’s official Twitter feed as well as archives of the account and didn’t find any evidence of the May 14 tweet that mentions Temu.

In fact, there are no mentions of Temu at all on Starbucks' Twitter account.

Further, VERIFY followed the directions outlined in the fake tweet seen on the TikTok video on Temu’s website and app, and found no offer redeemable for $25 in Starbucks or Temu credits.

Another red flag about the fake tweet is the grammar and punctuation used. There is an odd mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, and some of the wording – like “Those who Downloads” – is grammatically incorrect. This is common among spam posts.

So, we can VERIFY the Starbucks and Temu promo is not real.