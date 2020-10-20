VERIFY: Here are the top three reasons your ballot might be rejected, and how to make sure your vote is counted

Our Verify inbox is flooded with voting questions and concerns from people who want to make sure their vote counts. Here's some of the top mistakes.

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

What are the top reasons absentee or mail-in ballots get rejected?

ANSWERS:

Non-matching signatures

Ballot not received on time / missed a deadline

No voter signature

SOURCES:

D.C. Board of Elections

Maryland State Board of Elections

Virginia Department of Elections

PROCESS:



The U.S. Election Assistance Commission is an independent, bipartisan federal commission tasked with gathering information on election administration.

According to the 2016 Election Administration and Voting Survey, here are the top 3 reasons absentee or mail ballots were rejected:

Voter signatures didn’t match

Ballots weren’t received on time

Voters didn’t sign their ballot.

Since one of the primary reasons a ballot was rejected is due to voter signature issues, our Verify team reached out to election officials in Maryland, DC and Virginia to see how they handle signatures.

The answer is different for each jurisdiction.

Both Virginia and Maryland officials told us that you are required to sign the return envelope, but that signature isn’t compared to any signature on file.

According to the District's Board of Elections, you are also required to sign the mail-in ballot envelope and that signature should match your original voter registration signature.