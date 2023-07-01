Even when we eventually have a working Congress, it might be a while before the bill gets looked at.

WASHINGTON — Remember Initiative 82? It aims to gradually increase the tipped minimum wage in D.C., and District voters passed it with overwhelming support last November. That means people like waiters and nail techs who make a base salary of around $5 an hour will be paid the full minimum wage – without relying on tips.

But, as of now, it still hasn’t become a law - meaning the increases haven’t taken effect.

THE QUESTION

After being passed by D.C. voters in November, has Initiative 82 become a law?

THE SOURCES

DC Department of Employee Services, Office of wage-hour compliance.

DC code

Interview with Adam Eidinger, organizer with the pro-Initiative 82 D.C. Committee to Build a Better Restaurant Industry.

THE ANSWER

No, Initiative 82 is not a law yet.

WHAT WE FOUND

D.C. initiatives require congressional approval before they become law. In order for I-82 to start bumping wages, it has to pass a 30-day review in Congress… and those 30 days start when the initiative is given to the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate.

The House officially elected Republican Kevin McCarthy as the speaker on Jan. 7 with a historic post-midnight 15th ballot. Meaning, I-82 has been stuck in limbo all this time.

But, even when we eventually have a working Congress, it might be a while before the bill gets looked at.

So, don’t stop tipping your waiters, they’re still only making $5.35 per hour, practically nothing compared to the standard minimum wage of $16.50.

In fact, even if the initiative does pass Congress, which isn't guaranteed, the wage increase will take place over multiple years and in gradual increments. Once passed, tipped minimum wage will bump to $6 an hour. It will then increase by $2 on July first of every year.