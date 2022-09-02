Maryland taxpayers can apply for additional student loan relief

The Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit application is due soon.

MARYLAND, USA — We’ve been talking a lot about the program that will wipe out thousands of dollars in student debt for millions of people with federal loans. For Maryland taxpayers, more relief is available.

THE QUESTION:

What is the Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit, who's eligible, and how do I apply?

THE SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND:

The first thing to know: There’s a looming deadline. You have just two more weeks to apply – if this applies to you.

Maryland taxpayers who’ve incurred at least $20,000 in debt for undergraduate or graduate student loans, and still owe at least $5,000 in outstanding student debt, are encouraged to complete the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit application, which is due September 15, 2022. Applying online is highly encouraged: you can do so here.

According to the Comptroller’s office, more than 9,155 Marylanders received the credit in 2021. People who went to in-state institutions received $1,067 in tax credits, while those who went out-of-state received $875 in credits.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) says recipients typically get about $1,000 of the $9 million allocated by the state for the credit.

The HEC says on its website that priority goes to those who didn’t receive a tax credit in a prior year, were eligible for in-state tuition, graduated from a college or university in Maryland, and have a higher debt burden relative to their income.

As a reminder about tax credits: whatever you owe in state taxes will be deducted from this; if you don’t owe anything though, you’d get the full amount sent to you.