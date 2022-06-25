Monkeypox cases reach 4,300 globally, more than 20 cases in DMV

The disease caused by a virus in the same family as small pox, is rarely fatal, the CDC said.

WASHINGTON — A rare disease caused by a virus in the same family as smallpox, is on the rise around the world, and across the D.C. Metro region.

The virus spreads through close contact with lesions, rashes, bodily fluids and respiratory secretions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

THE QUESTION:

How widespread is the monkeypox outbreak?

THE SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND:

On June 23, a World Health Organization Committee reported 3,040 cases in at least 48 countries. Since then, the numbers continued to rise.

As of June 24, the CDC reported 4,106 cases globally, most of which are clustered in Europe. By June 27, infections grew to 4,357.

The United Kingdom, which includes four countries, has seen 910 confirmed cases.

As for here in the United States, the agency said there were 200 infections as of Friday. By Monday, that grew by 44 additional cases, including five in Maryland, three in Virginia and sixteen in the District.

The District began offering monkeypox vaccine appointments on Monday for some individuals.

Here's who's eligible according to the DC Department of Health:

"To be considered eligible for the monkeypox vaccination, persons must be a District resident, 18 years of age or older and:

Gay, bisexual, and other men 18 and older who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) sexual partners or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days; or

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men; or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)"

The CDC says they’re not recommending widespread vaccination for the general public; but says the monkeypox vaccine may be recommended for those who have been in close personal contact with someone with monkeypox, those who may have been exposed to the virus, or may have increased risk of being exposed.