No, the tax deadline has not been extended past April for 2022

For the past two years, the IRS has pushed the tax filing deadline past April. The agency hasn’t done the same this year.

The annual deadline for Americans to file their taxes is typically on or around April 15. But that hasn’t been the case the last two years. The Treasury Department responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 by pushing back the tax filing deadline to July 15, and in 2021, it pushed back the deadline to May 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting Americans, which has some people wondering if the tax filing deadline will be extended again. The normal deadline is still months away, but “when are taxes due 2022” is already becoming a popular Google search.

THE QUESTION

Has the tax deadline for 2022 been extended past April?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, the IRS has not extended the deadline past April. Currently, the tax filing deadline for 2022 is April 18.

WHAT WE FOUND

The IRS confirmed this year’s April 18 deadline in a Jan. 10 press release about the tax filing season, with no indication that would change

Both TurboTax and CPA Practice Manager, a resource magazine for accounting and tax professionals, say the 2022 deadline for individual tax filing is April 18. While it’s true that this deadline is a few days away from the traditional April 15 cutoff, it’s not because of the pandemic.

CPA Practice Manager explains that Emancipation Day, a holiday celebrated annually in Washington, D.C. on April 16 but observed on Friday, April 15 this year, pushed back the tax filing deadline to Monday, April 18. In Maine and Massachusetts, the tax filing deadline falls on the following day, April 19, because of a holiday celebrated on April 18 called Patriots' Day.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) also confirms this year’s deadline to request an extension for individuals is April 18. If a person’s extension request is granted, their new deadline would be Oct. 17, according to the IRS.

When the Treasury Department extended the deadline for individual tax filings in 2020 and 2021, its new deadlines were not intended to be permanent.