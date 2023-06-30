Maryland marijuana laws: The difference between recreational and medical use

People 21 and older will be able to legally purchase cannabis without a medical card starting July 1.

MARYLAND, USA — Big changes are rolling out in Maryland this weekend when it comes to who can buy and use cannabis legally. Starting Saturday, the state’s new “adult-use cannabis” rules go into effect.

So what do these laws say, and what kind of impact will they have on medical marijuana patients?

What becomes legal Saturday?

After several years of authorized medical marijuana in Maryland, the state landscape changes July 1, when voter-approved recreational use laws take effect.

Currently, patients with authorization from state-recognized providers can buy cannabis products for medical use.

Beginning Saturday, individuals age 21 and older can legally purchase and possess up to an ounce and a half of cannabis flower–or up to 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, or products containing up to 750 milligrams of THC.

The state’s licensed medical dispensaries will be the first to open to recreational sales.

Columbia Care in Chevy Chase plans for extra registers and staff.

“I'm sure we'll have lines, but we're going to put forth every effort to make sure that we mitigate any kind of wait time,” said Volley Hayhurst of Columbia Care dispensaries.

How does this impact medical users?

While there’s no direct impact on medical users, they may now be picking up their medicine alongside recreational users.

Dispensaries must have dedicated shopping hours, product availability, and “other accommodations” aiming to ensure people can get the cannabis they rely on for health purposes.

At Columbia Care, for example, Hayhurst says they'll have a dedicated register for medical purchases, allowing them to "skip the line" during busy recreational days.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to protect the medical program and just make sure they have the access to their medicine,” said Hayhurst.

So what’s the difference in buying medical versus recreational?

While medical users must pay for their cards and associated doctors’ visits, their purchases aren’t taxed; recreational cannabis will be subject to a 9% sales tax.

Patient possession is related to how much their provider certifies they should need in a 30 day period. Recreational possession of more than the permitted 1 and a half ounces is a civil offense; more than 2 and a half ounces may result in criminal penalties.

The types of products available for consumer purchase are more limited and typically less potent than those medical users can access.

“Keep your medical card for sure,” advises Hayhurst, who likens it to a "VIP" card at state dispensaries. “A lot of the extracted products like butters, batter, sugar, shatter all that stuff, that's all going to be allowed to the medical program and not necessarily through the adult use program.”

It’s important to know, medical or otherwise, it’s still illegal to transport marijuana across state lines, and to smoke in public places or cars. If your job has a policy against cannabis use, this law doesn’t overrule that.