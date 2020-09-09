VERIFY: Yes, the agency dedicated to inspecting mail fraud and theft is investigating this Maryland collection box

A collection box in Bowie, Maryland has been marked out of order. Here's why officials are investigating it for mail fraud.

WASHINGTON — On social media, there has been no shortage of posts and photos about mail-in ballots and the US Postal Service.

The Verify team wants to make sure we’re getting the facts. In Bowie, Maryland, there have been some questions about one specific mailbox, and if it's actually out of order.

QUESTION:

Was the yellow caution tape on the Bowie collection box put up by official postal service agents, and if so, why?

ANSWER: Yes, the mailbox has been marked out of order for suspected mail theft by postal service officials. It has been marked out of order, and here's why.

SOURCES:

The US Postal Inspection Service, also known as the USPIS, is an agency of federal law enforcement agents that investigate what they call “postal related crimes such as mail fraud and mail theft.” That includes investigating incidents like Bowie.

PROCESS:

On Saturday, someone captured a photo of a mailbox wrapped up in yellow tape blocking mail from being entered.

Here’s what happened, according to a USPIS spokesperson.

The day before, on August 4, there was suspected mail theft at the collection box. Someone vandalized the box to try and steal the mail, the USPIS spokesperson said.

Investigators with USPIS are still working to identify what -- if anything -- was taken. But until the box can be repaired, officials have put up tape to stop people from using it.

Now, they’re warning neighbors that if they dropped off mail between the last collection time on Thursday and the last collection time on Friday to call USPIS if they’re mail doesn’t reach its destination.

"If you deposited your outgoing mail between the last collection time on Thursday, August 3 through the last collection on Friday, September 11 and suspect the item has not reached its intended recipient, please contact Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 to file a complaint," said Michael Martel, a spokesperson for the agency.