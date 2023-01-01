VERIFY | No, not all DMV residents can stay anonymous after winning the lottery

Two new Maryland millionaires will be able to keep their winnings a secret, but if you win big in Virginia or D.C., you may not be so lucky.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Maryland has two new millionaires. They did not hit the jackpot from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, but they matched enough numbers to win prizes worth celebrating.

After any significant lottery win, the worry many people have is that old acquaintances or distant relatives will come out of the woodwork to angle their way toward a piece of the cash. Unless, that is, they can keep their windfall a secret.

QUESTION

Can all lottery winners in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia remain anonymous while claiming their prizes?

SOURCES

ANSWER

No, not all DMV lottery winners can remain anonymous, but some can.

WHAT WE FOUND

A short drive to a convenience store can result in much greater convenience, should you defy the odds and win the lottery.

It turns out, Maryland is the place to buy a ticket if you value your privacy as much as the prize money.

Maryland state law allows winners to choose to remain anonymous. They may reveal their identity and participate in lottery promotions if they wish, but they do not have to.

However, that protection does not apply to second-chance and Points for Drawings games. Maryland Lottery's website states, "Those contests are run as promotions for the Lottery. As such, they are operated under a different set of rules than our draw games and scratch-off games."

Virginia state law allows winners to come forward anonymously if their prize is greater than $10 million. For any amount less than than that, state law says that the winner's name hometown, and photo are public record.

"This proves that real people really win Virginia Lottery games," Virginia Lottery says on its website as an explanation. "If you never heard about anyone winning the Lottery, would you play?"