VERIFY | Yes, King Charles' coronation is the same day as his grandson's birthday

WASHINGTON — While a coronation ceremony is a uniquely royal, historic affair, families worldwide celebrate something that happens on the same day every year: a child’s birthday. Is the British Royal Family doing both?

Is the coronation of King Charles III the same day as his grandson Archie's birthday?

Yes, the coronation of King Charles III is the same day as his grandson's birthday.

Archie, the eldest son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was born at 5:26 the morning of May 6, 2019, according to the official announcement.

The couple formally resigned from their Royal Duties in February of 2021 and has since spilled a lot of tea in interviews, books, and a television series–so their presence at palace events has become the subject of intrigue.

On April 12, the Royal Family announced that Prince Harry sent his official official notice of RSVP: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex –that’s Harry–will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex–Meghan–will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

So, yes, we can verify that King Charles' coronation ceremony will coincide with Archie's 4th birthday.

A briefing from the Parliament’s House Of Commons Library states that the date of a formal coronation ceremony is generally determined by the Cabinet and the Royal Household, with consideration of input from other countries where the King is head of state – and when there is likely to be good weather.