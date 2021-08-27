VERIFY: Who's the group responsible for the terrorist attack outside the Kabul Airport

The terrorist organization operates in the area of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran it calls "Khorasan."

WASHINGTON — As the United States reels from the terrorist attack outside the Kabul Airport, a group has claimed responsibility for it: ISIS-K

According to our research, this is a terrorist group the U.S. has known about for several years. The U.S. military has carried out attacks against them. It is also a group the Taliban has fought hundreds of times.

“The intelligence community has assessed this was an attack undertaken by a group known as ISIS-K,” President Joe Biden said Thursday.

Question:

What is ISIS-K?

Our Sources:

Answer:

ISIS-K is an affiliate of the original ISIS. They operate in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran.

What We Found:

According to the State Department, ISIS-K was formed in Afghanistan around 2014. It contains ex-members of the Taliban. The group pledged allegiance to the core ISIS in 2015 and became an affiliate. By 2016, they were designated as a foreign terror group by the State Department.

You’re probably wondering what does the "K " stand for? It is short for the location where they operate: Khorasan. Which is the name of the historic region that includes parts of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Research from the Center for Strategic and International Studies shows how they operate. Reports show since its creation, ISIS-K has carried deadly attacks on Afghan civilians, U.S. troops and even the Taliban.

You read that right. CSIS’s report explained the two groups have clashed more than 200 times. The reason? The Taliban and ISIS-K are fighting for control of Afghanistan.

That further is explained when U.S. leaders announced cooperation with the Taliban following Thursday’s attacks.

“We've reached out to the Taliban,” Gen. McKenzie said. “We told them you need to continue to push out the security perimeter. We've identified some roads that we would like for them to close.”