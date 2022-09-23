It's been two weeks since the Prince George's curfew began; So far there's been two violations

According to Prince George's County Police, there have been just two violations in the two weeks since the curfew began.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — In the two weeks since the Prince George's County Executive announced a curfew for those under 17, there have been two violations, according to county police.

A spokesperson for the Prince George's County Police Department reported the following incidents:

On Monday, Sept. 12, around 10:35 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a driver who was observed committing multiple traffic violations in the 5700 block of Cypress Creek Drive in Chillum. A 17-year-old occupant was arrested on a gun charge. The 16-year-old driver was escorted home to her guardians. A first offense curfew warning letter will be sent to her guardians.

On Sept. 17, in the 800 block of Largo Center Drive, a 15-year-old boy was discovered with a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to the hospital. Upon further investigation the juvenile stated that he and a friend were playing with the gun when it discharged. A warning letter will be sent to the juvenile’s guardians.

The curfew, which was announced on Sept. 5, applies to young people under the age of 17. The curfew requires these young people to be in their homes during the following hours:

Sunday-Thursday: 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11:59 p.m. - 5 a.m.

According to the County Executive, a warning will be sent out to the parents or guardians of any child out past curfew, and children will be released to social services if the parent or guardian cannot be reached.

Parents of teens out past curfew, and owners of businesses allowing them on premise after curfew, will face a $50 fine for the first offense, $100 for a second offense, and $250 for subsequent offenses.

The curfew is not a new law, but has been on the books in Prince George's County for decades.

On Monday, Sept. 19, the County Executive sent the following message thanking parents for keeping their children at home: