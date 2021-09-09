The president cannot impose a vaccine mandate on Congress via executive order or in an agency or department regulation, according to the Congressional Institute.

On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden introduced his action plan to get Americans out of the COVID-19 pandemic as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread across the United States. In a speech at the White House, Biden announced that he was going to sign two executive orders that would require all federal employees and federal contractors to be vaccinated. A VERIFY viewer wants to know if these orders also apply to members of Congress and their staff.

THE QUESTION

Does President Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers apply to members of Congress and their staff?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, President Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers does not apply to members of Congress and their staff.

WHAT WE FOUND

President Biden signed two executive orders requiring vaccinations for all federal employees and millions of federal contractors on Sept. 9.

Before signing the executive orders, Biden said during a speech at the White House that the executive orders would only apply to federal workers and contractors in the executive branch of the federal government. Members of Congress, which includes the House of Representatives and the Senate, fall under the legislative branch of government.

A spokesperson at the Congressional Institute told VERIFY by email that the president cannot impose a vaccine mandate on Congress via executive order or in an agency or department regulation.

On Aug. 3, 20 members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to Dr. Brian Monahan, who serves as the Attending Physician of Congress, asking him to consider mandating vaccines for Congress and their staff or to require COVID-19 testing at least twice a week.

During a weekly press briefing on Aug. 6., a reporter asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the letter and the possibility of a Congressional vaccine mandate. She responded that Congress has to follow the guidance of the Attending Physician.

“We are guided and have to be guided by the guidance of the Capitol Physician. He has made those contentions. And when weighing the equities takes us to a different place, I'm sure he will tell us,” said Pelosi.