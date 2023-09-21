VERIFY: Yes, flights could be disrupted by a government shutdown

WASHINGTON — The impacts of a government shutdown would be deep and far reaching, impacting means for people around the country who have somewhere to be. We've been tuned in all week to the developments on Capitol Hill — and to the questions you're seeking answers to, including a top internet search this week: "government shutdown impact air travel."
Will a government shutdown impact air travel?
Yes, as many of the people who keep air travel running smoothly are federal employees.
Airports will remain open, but the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg all warn: there could be significant delays.
Think back to the 2018-2019 shutdown, which lasted 35 days: Then, travelers faced longer lines, as some air traffic controllers and TSA agents didn’t report to work. They weren’t getting paid.
Secretary Buttigieg told Congress last week that a government shutdown this year could also impact the training of thousands of newly hired air traffic controllers, warning that even a shutdown of a few weeks could set operation back “months or more.”
If you’re just planning a trip, beware of additional delays to passport applications. This Congressional Research Service report says you can still apply for a new or renewed passport during a shutdown, but processing times may take longer than usual.