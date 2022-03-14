Yes, gas surcharges are legal as long as you know about them up-front

AAA reports the national average is hovering around $4.25 a gallon. Some transportation companies have added fuel surcharges to help drivers.

Uber just announced a $0.45 to $0.55 per ride surcharge. Lyft, an extra 55 cents surcharge. And D.C. Taxis are tacking on an extra buck.

THE QUESTION

Are fuel surcharges legal?

THE SOURCES

D.C. Department of For-Hire Vehicles

Uber

Lyft

Karen Straughn, Director of Mediation and Assistant Attorney General of Maryland

Washington, D.C. and Virginia Attorneys General

THE ANSWER

Yes, these kinds of fuel surcharges are legal.

"What consumers need to know is that there isn’t any law that prohibits the company from adding a surcharge," Straughn said, "However, they do need to let you know that information in advance and include that when you are making that reservation for a ride share program so that you are aware before you commit to using the service."

Both the D.C. and Virginia Office of the Attorneys General agreed that there is no law against surcharges as long as they let you know up-front. And, vendors need to be honest about the reason for it.

So we can VERIFY, these fees are legal. But where does that money go?

According to D.C.’s Department of For-Hire Vehicles, as well as Uber and Lyft, all the money will go to the driver’s pocket.

The surcharge for DC Taxis will continue until July 13th and for the next two months for Uber and Lyft.